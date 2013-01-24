Pediatric Sidestream mask

Sami the Seal and Tucker the Turtle child-friendly pediatric character masks combine a soft, flexible material that contours to the face for comfort and fit with a vent design that blows medication away from the eyes.
Respironics* comparison tests have demonstrated that Sami and Tucker masks reduce aerosol deposition in and around the eyes, helping to minimize the impact of long-term use. These masks are equivalent or superior to other masks developed to protect eyes from aerosol deposition.
1 Comparisons presented by Respironics at the International Congress on Pediatric Pulmonology (CIPP), March 2007, Nice, France. Use of a fluorescence technique to assess nebulizer facemask designs.
