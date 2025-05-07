From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the point of care. Flash Ultrasound System 5100 Point of Care delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care. Intuitive next-step guidance empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis at the POC to quickly get patients on the right care path. Simplify and speed up exams with customizable presets, ensuring greater efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
The large 21.5 inch touchscreen with antiglare glass offers optimal visibility and can be operated even while gloved. The control panel has large, easy-to-use buttons and knobs, providing tactile feedback to enhance workflow. 93% of users valued the flexibility to choose between the touchscreen and control panel.[1] Extensively tested for a 7-year lifecycle, Flash 5100 POC keeps performing even after tens of thousands of brake lock-unlock cycles and control panel adjustments, miles and miles of travel, and the bumps and wall crashes that are a part of life for a POC system.
Simplified, touch-based interface and automation features allow for intuitive operation with built-in guidance. 91% of users found the next-step guidance beneficial for both less experienced and advanced users[1]. Needle visualization algorithms guide accurate needle placement, even in technically difficult patients. Post-processing controls allow for greater flexibility during time-sensitive exams so that users can fine-tune images for optimal results.
Flash 5100 POC delivers powerful performance across anesthesia, critical care, emergency medicine and MSK. The compact, award-winning[2] Philips mL26-8 linear array transducer allows you to image from eye to nerve and other superficial structures, all with the same transducer. The mL26-8 offers 70% improvement in penetration in superficial applications[3,4] and up to 33% improvement in lateral resolution in superficial applications[3,4].
Premium PureWave crystal technology provides exceptional image quality, depth of penetration and resolution for accurate diagnosis across various patient types. Flash 5100 POC is also compatible with several Philips advanced xMatrix and non-PureWave transducers. In addition, xRes and SonoCT algorithms improve image quality and reduce noise and artifacts, iScan intelligence offers quick, one-button optimization of images and Doppler signals, and Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain.
Flash 5100 POC features a rugged and maintenance-friendly automotive-grade aluminum structure with an integrated above-screen transducer rack that keeps cables organized and off the ground. Handles can be positioned for easy maneuverability. Surfaces are easy to clean with minimal buttons and knobs, and the control panel is IPX2-certified. The large vertical touchscreen is designed for cleanability and easy disinfection[5], and the system features a special cleaning mode with system lock.
Order- and encounter-based workflow (OBW/EBW) offers easy connection to hospital information systems, including Qpath[6], PACS, Admit/Discharge/Transfer (ADT), EMR and ultrasound orders. This system is designed for the future, featuring improved POC software with capabilities like enhanced security, and USB functionality for versatility. Flash 5100 POC helps you meet today’s POC challenges and accommodate tomorrow’s innovations with a future-ready system that is built to last, with ongoing clinical education and valuable service and support.
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live[7] with multi-party tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location.
Flash 5100 POC is built on 30 years of ultrasound technology and 130 years of Philips experience in high-quality medical imaging. It leverages proven Philips expertise in general imaging, cardiovascular imaging, women’s health and more – all to help you treat your patients with confidence. Philips Ultrasound Services are there for you throughout your imaging system’s lifetime, from planning to replacement, helping you get the most value from your ultrasound investment.
Pristupate Philipsovim hrvatskim internet stranicama zdravstvene skrbi
Please select the checkbox
Ove internet stranice namijenjene su isključivo osoblju koje se koristi medicinskim proizvodima u obavljanju svoje djelatnosti, uključujući zdravstvene radnike, osoblje koje postupa u ime zdravstvenih institucija i/ili osoblje koje se profesionalno bavi trgovinom medicinskim proizvodima.
Spadate li u kategoriju osoba koje udovoljavaju gornjim kriterijima?