Kedar Medhi

While healthcare innovation has traditionally focused primarily on technological improvements, Kedar has a more holistic vision that includes greater emphasis on the patient, delivery and new business models. He’s passionate about nurturing new companies — giving them the support they need to develop disruptive technologies that will make real improvements in our lives. He uses what he learns at the edge of innovation created by global start-ups and brings that knowledge back to Philips to sharpen our approach.
His passion for finding innovative new healthcare solutions — and keeping healthcare patient-centric — is driven by personal experience. When his own father became ill, doctors failed to diagnose him correctly, resulting in paralysis that could have been prevented. Kedar wants to accelerate healthcare solutions to prevent situations like his father’s — and to improve clinical outcomes for all.