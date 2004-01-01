Search terms

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Increased MRI throughput and exceptional image quality at Potsdam

Postdam thumb

After acquiring Philips SmartSpeed, Dr. Tobias Schröter was astonished at the great potential of this technology. It sets the stage for rapid, high quality MRI exams in his practice.

“SmartSpeed is a real game changer. The decisive factor is that we can now achieve this speed and this high resolution.”Dr. Tobias Schröter, MD, MR Radiologist, MRT Praxis Potsdam. 

 

Across all anatomies, he discovers that shorter scan times and exceptional detail means faster, more confident diagnoses. Patient throughput has improved by about 20 percent. 

 

With SmartSpeed, we can achieve high image resolution and razor-sharp images in the shortest possible time. We hardly have any examinations that last longer than ten minutes.”

Dr. Tobias Schröter, MD, MR Radiologist

MRT Praxis Potsdam

