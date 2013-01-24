Početna stranica
Events calendar
copd homepage main

APACi Live Webinar:
Integrating Intracoronary Imaging and Physiology

In Daily Practice –The New Norm in PCI

6thJune 2020, Saturday
9am to 11am
Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore


2 CME points will be awarded (Singapore only)
Register now
Program

2 hours

Euro image

Costs

Free

Audience

Interventional cardiologists

List image

Registration

After registration you receive a link to access the live webinar

Description

Tune in to learn the advances in the field of Coronary Imaging and Physiology, which has allowed physicians to not only continue providing unique insights about coronary artery pathology but also serve as a guidance tool towards the assessment of emerging therapies and devices.

Live webinar Agenda

Dodaj u Outlook kalendar
09:00

Welcome and Introduction
Dr Paul Ong, Singapore

Dr Ho Hee Hwa, Singapore
09:05

Lecture: IVUS Guidance in Complex PCI (CTO)

Dr Sidney Lo, Australia
09:20

LIVE-in-a-Box from TTSH: Value of iFR and IVUS co-registration in PCI
Lecture: iFR in Clinical Practice

Dr Paul Ong, Singapore

Dr Ho Hee Hwa, Singapore

Dr Rohan Bhagwandeen, Australia
10:10
IVUS-Shock: IVUS-guided Shock-wave Lithotripsy 
Dr Michael Lee, Hong Kong
10:25
Imaging and Physiology Study in Left Main Intervention
Dr Doni Firman, Indonesia
10:40
Wrap Up and Take Home Message
APACi Webinar logo

Asia Physiology and Coronary Imaging live webinar (APACi) is organised by Tan Tock Seng Hospital and supported by the Aesculap Academy in Singapore.

Speakers

Dr Paul Ong

Paul ONG

Tan Tock Seng Hospital
Singapore
HO Hee Hwa

HO Hee Hwa

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Singapore

Sidney Lo

Sidney LO

Liverpool
Hospital
Australia
Michael Lee

Michael LEE

Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Hong Kong
Rohan Bhagwandeen

Rohan BHAGWANDEEN

Lake Macquarie Private Hospital

Australia

Doni Firman

Doni FIRMAN

National Cardiovascular Center Harapan Kita

Indonesia

