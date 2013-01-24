Početna stranica
Philips – pritisnite ovdje za povratak na početnu stranicu

Traži pojmove

congenital heart disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Kontaktirajte nas

Congenital Heart Disease

In pediatric imaging, high quality imaging is tuned to small patient weights to manage radiation dose. You cannot sacrifice critical image quality or anatomic information that would affect the most advantageous course of treatment. Our AlluraClarity family of X-ray systems deliver high image quality at ultra low dose levels. Pediatric specific tools offer enhanced precision, predictability, confidence, and clarity.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Što to znači?
Tvrtka Philips cijeni i poštuje privatnost svojih klijenata. Dopuštenja možete povući bilo kada. Dodatne informacije potražite u dokumentu Pravila o zaštiti privatnosti tvrtke Philips.

Supporting you at every turn

Philips Education

Education & training

Learn more
Customer services

Customer services

Learn more
Philips Dosewise

DoseWise solutions

Learn more
Refurbished systems

Refurbished systems

Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand