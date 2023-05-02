Patient monitoring cybersecurity

Search terms

Protect your patient monitoring data with an enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy, including a cybersecurity assessment, OS patching, software maintenance, remote support and antivirus management.

Take advantage of our comprehensive services to keep your monitoring network, systems and devices up to date, performing at peak capacity and shielded from cyberattacks. Our Secure by Design approach encompasses everything from a cybersecurity assessment to ongoing threat management, including software maintenance to keep your systems current, and remote security monitoring. OS patching services keep your systems running with the latest patches* and our antivirus software services include threat detection, investigation and response.

Protect data from unauthorized access and increase data and system availability.

Understand how embedded security controls within devices are effectively enabled.

Recover quickly from interruptions while still protecting patient data.

Ease ongoing management and maintenance for IT with centralized access.

Diagnose and fix security technical issues remotely to speed resolution.

Benefits

Protect patient data confidentiality, integrity and availability

 

Protecting the increasing amount of healthcare data we generate is mission critical. Secure by Design means taking an approach of partnership with our customers, designing an enterprise-wide cybersecurity solution that ensures the confidentiality, integrity and availability of critical data and the systems that house that data. In the end, we want our customers to do what they do best - deliver excellent healthcare.

 

Our approach considers the following: 

 

Confidentiality: Only those who should have access can retrieve data.

Integrity: Information can’t be modified without detection.

Availability: Information can be accessed when needed.

Why now

You’re connected, but are you protected?

 

The digitalization of healthcare has given caregivers the power to access, analyze, manage and share data in ways never before possible. On the downside, it’s made medical devices, systems, networks and hospital data highly vulnerable to cybercrime. In fact, 95% of medium and large-sized hospitals are operating with end-of-life operating systems or software with known vulnerabilities.1 The threats can have a lasting impact on the security of your hospital infrastructure, the interoperability of medical devices and clinical systems, the integrity of patient data and the safety of your patients.

Service delivery summary

A multi-layered approach to patient monitoring cybersecurity

 

• A cybersecurity assessment analyzes the security of your patient monitoring systems. 

• An Informatics Service Agreement ensures that your monitoring systems remain secure and reliable.

• Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point operational management tool aggregates, processes, stores and presents network performance metrics in near-real-time. 

• Maintain and protect your systems with Philips Remote Support services to maintain and protect systems remotely including proactive monitoring.

OS patching services keep your systems running with the latest security patches.*

Antivirus management services include threat detection, investigation and response.

  • Patient Monitoring Software Maintenance
    Patient Monitoring Software Maintenance

    Use our software maintenance solutions to ensure your patient monitoring systems remain clinically up to date, reliable, and protected from cybersecurity threats. Philips Patient Monitoring Informatics Services Agreement allows flexibility while helping you stay ahead of the medical technology curve. Learn more.

  • Philips Network Assessment
    Philips Network Assessment

    The assessment of your Philips patient monitoring technology consists of a baseline network assessment, network design consultancy and post installation function test and verification.

Footnotes
 

[1] HHS 405(d). Hhs.gov. Published 2024.

https://405d.hhs.gov/Documents/405d-hospital-resiliency-analysis.pdf

