Please find here with the recycling passports for Ultrasound products.
|Ultrasound
|AFFINITI 50
|Model 989605410251
|AFFINITI 70
|Model 989605416151
|ClearVue 350
|Model 989605388281
|ClearVue 550
|Model 989605409201
|ClearVue 650
|Model 989605414681
|CX30
|Model 989605399451
|CX50
|Model 989605360181
|EnVisor
|Model 8500-0089
|EPIQ 5
|Model 989605408541
|EPIQ 7
|Model 989605386721
|HD3
|Model 989605349121
|HD5 and HD5G
|Model 989605407911
|HD7
|Model HD7
|HD9
|Model 989605375631
|HD11
|Model 989605325131
|HD11XE
|Model 989605325131
|HD15
|Model 989605367641
|HDI 4000
|Model 8500-0087
|Model 8500-0060
|iE33
|Model 8500-0082-01
|iU22
|Model 8500-0064-02
|SONOS 7500
|Model 8500-0091
|Sparq
|Model 989605394911