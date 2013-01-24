Početna stranica
Digital Diagnost Chest Room
chest room mh

 

DigitalDiagnost Chest Room  

You plan to put a lot of patients through your chest room. The DigitalDiagnost premium DR chest room can handle the load and can also be used as a backup to your main room. Rapidly do the full range of chest examinations, including in-bed, and wheelchair exposures – then perform spine, skull, and other extremity exams.

Dedicated to chest, and more

 

Do more than 250 thorax images per day. The fixed vertical stand and motorized ceiling suspension allow you to cover all your chest exposure needs quickly and easily. The tiltable stand features motorized height adjustment and positioning with customizable pre-defined detector settings. Together with the angulated beam projection, exposures can be done vertically, horizontally and in upright-seated positions.

 

A large SkyPlate wireless portable detector can be used in the vertical stand or for portable chest exams at the patient’s bed or wheelchair.

thorax imaging patient
DigitalDiagnost Chest Room

DigitalDiagnost Chest Room – Key Benefits

 

  • Superb chest image quality to support diagnostic confidence
  • Automatic geometry movements may reduce physical involvement of technologists
  • Optional SkyFlow enhances workflow for free chest exams
Select your DigitalDiagnost room type

High Performance

Flex

Value

Chest

Emergency

Exam Range
  • All applications, highest throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • Standing and stretcher exams
  • Trauma

Core Components
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Single-side suspended, height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Tilting vertical stand
  • Ceiling suspended tube

Detectors
  • 2 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate

OR

  • 1 Trixell fixed and 1 SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and/or SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate

Key Benefits
  • High patient volume configuration for busy hospitals and trauma environments
  • Convenient workflow with total room motorization including automatic tube motion and moveable vertical stand
  • Superb application variety with different detector options including SkyPlate tray in table
  • Single detector solution with capabilities similar to multi-detector room set-ups
  • Cover all the projections for a medium to high patient load
  • Completely motorized system works around the patient for increased comfort
  • Attractively priced configuration for a wide variety of applications
  • Total room motorization and lightweight SkyPlate support easy handling and patient comfort
  • UNIQUE image processing and Eleva user interface provide seamless procedures
  • Superb chest image quality to support diagnostic confidence
  • Automatic geometry movements may reduce physical involvement of technologists
  • Optional SkyFlow enhances workflow for free chest exams
  • Lessens interference with ER devices like tubes, catheters and oxygen
  • Patients can be X-rayed without repositioning
  • SkyPlate technology offers an expanded exposure range

