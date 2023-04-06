EPIQ Elite’s advanced tools and versatility bring ease-of-use and outstanding performance for the full range of anatomies. Next Gen AutoSCAN improves image uniformity and reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.1 FlowViewer defines vasculature with a 3D-like appearance using both the velocity and power of the Doppler signal to accurately represent vascular flow topography. SuperRes MVI Improves Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) resolution by more than 200%, increases wash-in filling pattern visibility and significantly reduces motion artifacts.2