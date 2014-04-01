Search terms

ECG Sync Distribution Box ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the ECG - sync - Distribution Box and options to mount it to horizontial rails and posts.

Contact & support
Features
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - syn... || 1
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit
Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.
Click here for more information
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - syn... || 1
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.
  • Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - syn... || 1
See all features
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - syn... || 1
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit
Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.
Click here for more information
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - syn... || 1
Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit

Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Sva prava pridržana.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Pristupate Philipsovim hrvatskim internet stranicama zdravstvene skrbi
Please select the checkbox

Ove internet stranice namijenjene su isključivo osoblju koje se koristi medicinskim proizvodima u obavljanju svoje djelatnosti, uključujući zdravstvene radnike, osoblje koje postupa u ime zdravstvenih institucija i/ili osoblje koje se profesionalno bavi trgovinom medicinskim proizvodima.

Spadate li u kategoriju osoba koje udovoljavaju gornjim kriterijima?

Da Ne