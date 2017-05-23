Početna stranica
Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

Clinical excellence. Streamlined care. Philips Sparq point-of-care ultrasound system

Features
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
Easy clip for tangle free cables

Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free.
PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients

The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the emergency department.
Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures

To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers

This adapter allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Battery operation saves critical time

Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Testimonials

“The simplicity of its design and the intuitiveness of its user interface make Sparq a pleasure to use. Sparq’s ergonomically efficient controls and high resolution screen really benefit our clinicians’ day-to-day workflows. A compact and highly mobile device, it is also perfect to use in the operating theatre environment.”
Barry Nichols, consultant in Anesthesia and Pain Management, Taunton & Somerset NHS Foundation, Musgrove Hospital.

