The backbone of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is a customizable server and storage configuration that offers management of image repositories, comprehensive LIS interoperability, and tailored network options.
This component enables comprehensive integration with your institute’s information systems, creating a network for histology image sharing with features like automatic data management that positively impact laboratory effectiveness.
The scalability of the Image Management System allows your digital pathology solution to gradually grow with your lab’s needs. The software allows virtual networking across labs and can interface with multiple information systems (such as an LIS). One server with the IMS software installed can be configured to support up to 14 scanners. Choose from performance storage, capacity storage, or long-term storage to suit your needs for handling the digitized data.
Automate your data management
Interoperability with your LIS allows for automatic case organization of slides into relevant slide folders. This removes the need for manual glass slide organization into slide trays and automates case dispatching to pathologists. In addition you can decide how to automatically archive, delete, or back up your digitized cases and relevant information.
Multi-site harmonization and security
The multi-site setup is a common approach to creating a virtual network made up of multiple laboratories, allowing you to connect your team with a scalable solution and sharing histology data across an organization. Multiple sites can access each other’s images and exchange cases which enables workload balancing across locations. This enhances your ability to quickly reach specialists and sub-specialists for remote consultations.
Specifications
IMS application server and storage
Storage
Protection against a single disk failure, e.g. RAID configuration or data replication.
For usage with 5 scanners or more: Flash Disks
CPU
Dual socket Intel 6-core @ 2.3GHz
RAM
32GB
Protection against a single disk failure, e.g. RAID configuration or data replication.
For usage with 5 scanners or more: Flash Disks
CPU
Dual socket Intel 6-core @ 2.3GHz
RAM
32GB
*The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, an image management system and clinical display; and including advanced tools
