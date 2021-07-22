A powerful ecosystem for cardiovascular care
Uniquely integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services across the care pathway
Emergency care
Diagnosis
Treatment
Post-acute care
At home
Discover what’s new
BLOG
Cardiac care without boundaries
Every patient deserves the best possible care for their specific needs. And in complex cardiac conditions, that requires an orchestrated effort which transcends physical and clinical boundaries.
FURTHER READING
COVID-19 and the heart
Smart diagnostic technologies are supporting the evaluation and understanding of acute and long-term implications of the virus on the heart.
FURTHER READING
Leading the way in efficient diagnosis with cardiac imaging and informatics
Efficiency in cardiac imaging plays a significant role in how fast the referring physicians can proceed with their treatment planning.
VIDEO
Improved workflows. Improved care.
Philips Azurion with IntraSight provides high diagnostic reliability that can support fast, intuitive workflow.
VIDEO
Hackensack University Medical Center and Philips Azurion with FlexArm
Hackensack University Medical Center delivers innovative, patient-centered care in its interventional suites with Philips Azurion with FlexArm imageguided therapy system.
VIDEO
Philips Azurion – our new generation system for interventional cardiology
Philips introduces the next generation Azurion image guided-therapy solution for interventional cardiology.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.