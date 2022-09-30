Saratoga Hospital reduces patient transfers from orthopedic unit to the ICU by 63%

Reducing patient transfers to the ICU by 63%



Since implementing Philips patient monitoring solution with automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) in 2015, Saratoga Hospital has reduced patient transfers to the ICU by 63% and eliminated patient codes within its 20-bed orthopedic unit, which dropped from three or four codes per year to zero. Not only did the solution enhance workflow, but it also empowered nurses to make more confident care decisions and intervene quicker.



“By leveraging the Philips IntelliVue Guardian Solution and Early Warning Scoring, clinicians were able to identify and detect problematic changes in patients’ vital sign information hours before a potential adverse event could occur. This gave Saratoga’s clinicians time to intervene before a patient deteriorated and required transfer back to the ICU,” Bartos explains.

