June 3, 2021
Reading time: 2-3 min
To make digital pathology come true in Rennes University Hospital, we needed an industry strategic partner to bring in the technology from the outside. Now, a growing number of French University Hospitals want to do the same as we have done. It’s a real revolution. The digital pathology has changed all of our practices and processes.”
Veronique Anatole-Touzet
Director General, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes