Start-ups: four ways to avoid failing at the first hurdle

1. Triple check your problem-solution fit. This might seem like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many start-ups we see who haven’t nailed down and truly validated the customer need and willingness to pay for their solution. It often means they hugely overestimate the size of their potential business. Don’t assume that just because you love your amazing new technology, any potential customers out there will too. Doing so might mean you scale too early and fail big. Our research at HealthWorks suggests it takes two-to-three times longer than most founders expect to validate their market. Solid validation with customers and domain experts right from the very beginning is critical to ensure that your idea makes it out into the world. And when you are ready to scale, accessing the right technology platforms and partners to connect you to the healthcare ecosystem can make all the difference.