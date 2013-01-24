Dr. Sayan Sen, Consultant Cardiologist, Hammersmith Hospital & Imperial College London, discusses details of the LAD sub-study of DEFINE-FLAIR
“In this study, we have clearly demonstrated that it is safe to defer on the basis of iFR. If I see a patient with an LAD lesion, I'm only reassured for medical therapy if the iFR is negative.”
patients with angiographically successful PCI left the cath lab with residual ischemia.10
N=500 patients with angiographically successful PCI
Study findings: Residual ischemia
- Dr. Allen Jeremias
Can the residual ischemia be treated?
- Dr. Allen Jeremias
Role of physiologic guidance
- Dr. Allen Jeremias
DEFINE PCI TCTMD series
Find out what Drs. Allen Jeremias, Gregg Stone, Habib Samady and Manesh Patel will discuss in the TCTMD roundtable series: Is physiologic guidance the solution to residual ischemia? A closer look at DEFINE PCI.
Only Philips co-registers iFR values directly onto the angiogram, allowing you to see precisely which parts of the vessel are causing ischemia, and uses virtual stenting to predict treatment results.
