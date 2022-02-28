Small size, big vision

Small in size, yet big in vision, the Trust knew that it needed to optimize its radiology department but simultaneously lay the foundation for the radiology department of the future.

To meet the Trust’s objectives, it established a long-term strategic Managed Service partnership with Philips to work together to drive excellence across the radiology service and improve clinical outcomes. “Our partnership with Philips was agreed to partly replace our aged radiology equipment and to improve capacity, but also to engage our staff in ways of improving efficiency,” says Jane Ives, Managing Director of the Trust.

Through a process called CoCreate, Philips and the Trust identified several improvement and education projects, and inside the first 12 months, delivered an initial fast-track program to replace essential imaging equipment, optimizing capacity.

“Our partnership with Philips was to partly replace our aged radiology equipment and to improve capacity, but also to engage our staff in ways of improving efficiency.”

Jane Ives, Managing Director, the Trust