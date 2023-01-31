Seamless connectivity



The Compact 5000 series connects easily to Wi-Fi to share images and reports with existing picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Upon connection to our practice’s dedicated Wi-Fi system, the portable system began communicating with our PACS, allowing for quick and efficient review of images for clinical diagnosis.



Additionally, real-time talk, text, screen-share and video streaming capabilities via Philips Collaboration Live are available on the Compact 5000 series. Our perinatal practice has extensive experience using different modalities for telemedicine, including Collaboration Live. We found the ability to interact with our sonographer staff, as well as the patient, for consultation on the Compact 5000 series to be comparable to our daily teleultrasound use on our existing EPIQ Elite systems. While conducting our evaluation of the Compact 5000 series, we implemented a novel use of its integrated telemedicine software – Philips Collaboration Live – to complete MFM inpatient rounds.



Often, our physicians are in the outpatient clinic seeing patients while inpatient MFM consultations arise on labor and delivery. Most of these inpatient consultations require ultrasound evaluations. While our sonographer completed the inpatient ultrasound evaluation, we connected via Philips Collaboration Live and were able to interact with the patient, complete their history, discuss the ultrasound findings in real-time, and share our management plan without leaving the outpatient clinical site, driving to the hospital and walking to the patient’s bedside. The novel ability to complete a MFM consultation using Philips Collaboration Live on the Compact 5000 series distinctly offers opportunities to anyone providing inpatient perinatal care.