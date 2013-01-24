1 Accessible is defined as features that are expected to contribute to speed, consistency, user or patient friendliness
2 Definitive is defined as features that are expected to deliver alternative contrasts, functional or quantitative images
3 Compressed SENSE and APT are work in progress and not for sale in the USA
12:15-12:30 pm
Welcome and overview Philips MRI Program
Eric Jean
Senior Vice President and General Manager MRI
Philips, Best, The Netherlands
12:30 pm – 12:50 pm
APT** and REACT**: The next steps towards non-invasive imaging strategies for pediatric MRI
Jeffrey H. Miller, MD
Vice Chair of Radiology for Research and Academic Affairs, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix, AZ, USA
12:50-13:15 pm
Compressed SENSE**: Getting on the express lane of MR imaging
Mahmud Mossa-Basha, MD
Neuroradiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
At the Rothschild Foundation Hospital in Paris we run most of our post contrast T1 TSE sequences with MSDE black blood suppression because it is easier to interpret the data with the high signal from small vessels removed to optimize conspicuity of contrast enhancing lesions.
Dr. Savatovsky, Fondation Rothschild, Paris, France
I believe that MRI provides us with a direction towards hypo fractionation, and potentially less toxicity. MR has already become deeply integration into our clinical practice. We have clinical protocols for planning the treatment of virtually all tumor sites like pelvis, brain and esophagus for external beam radiation therapy.
Prof. Dr. M. van Vulpen, Chairman Radiation Oncology Department, Radiation Oncologist, UMC Utrecht, The Netherlands
We’ve worked intensively with Philips for the past 10 years on new developments that make it easier to integrate MRI into our clinical practice. Like dedicated sequences for radiotherapy that give us the high contrast and high geometric fidelity we need for treatment planning.
Dr. C.A.T. van den Berg, MR Physicist, UMC Utrecht, The Netherlands