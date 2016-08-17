Fully integrated imaging and treatment planning



Discover how Philips can help to increase efficiency, consistency and accuracy in cancer treatment. Our commitment to provide integrated solutions in radiation oncology includes a suite of new and updated solutions designed to help put more control in the hands of the clinician, with the intent to improve workflow, procedure accuracy and ultimately patient outcomes.

You can learn more about our dedicated solutions in radiation oncology by scheduling a demo at the Philips booth #7039 during the exhibition hours.