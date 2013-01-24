Početna stranica
Oral and overall health


Oral health and

the connected body

The importance of oral hygiene is gaining increased attention as we learn more about the connections between oral and overall health. Numerous studies have revealed linkages between periodontal diseases* and certain systemic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, among others[¹'²].

 

* Philips Oral Healthcare products are designed to aid in the prevention of cavities, plaque and gingivitis. They have not been cleared or approved for the prevention or treatment of periodontitis or other diseases. Emerging research shows that there is an association between periodontitis and certain systemic diseases. A cause and effect relationship has not been established.

Symposium presenters and research  

"Periodontal diseases will continue to be associated with risk factors for stroke and stroke itself"

Periodontal diseases may cause local and systemic inflammation,and growing evidence proposes that periodontal infection may belinked to an increase in atherosclerosis-induced conditions, such asstroke. Mounting evidence suggests that treatment and preventionof periodontitis may result in the reduction of this risk.

Dr. Souvik Sen
Dr. Steven Offenbacher

Periodontitis and

pregnancy outcomes
Dr. Souvik Sen

Periodontal diseases
and strokes
Dr. Purnima Kumar

Tobacco and the
oral microbiome: A smoking gun
Jo-Anne Jones

HPV – Implications
for dentistry
Dr. Brian Novy

Sleeping with Streptococcus

 
Dr. Chip Whitney

Medical-dental collaboration

 
Dr. Robert Weyant

Adverse pregnancy outcomes
Betsy Reynolds

Sleeping with Streptococcus
Dr. Charl Els

Treating tobacco use and addiction
2014 Symposium

Tools to support you

Philips CARE

The importance of improving and maintaining optimal oral health needs to be emphasized to patients, and the Philips CARE tool can help you screen patients to assess their risk levels for periodontal disease and provide treatment options. To learn more about the CARE Tool, please see the video and links below.

 

References  


1. Dietrich T, Garcia RI. Associations between periodontal disease and systemic disease: Evaluating the strength of the evidence. J.

    Periodontol 2005;76:2175-2184.
2. Barnett ML. The oral-systemic disease connection. An update for the practicing dentist. J AM Dent Assoc 2006: 137 (suppl): 5S-6S.