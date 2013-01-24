Dental Professionals

Comparing the safety and efficacy of the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum with a manual toothbrush
Philips Sonicare significantly reduces biofilm and gingivitis compared to a manual toothbrush. Oral health improvement shows after just two weeks of use.
Comparing the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush with manual kids’ toothbrushes
A total of 68 kids between four and seven years old took part in our study. The results were clear; Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush offers superior biofilm removal compared to the Oral-B manual toothbrush.
A head-to-head comparison between two leading competitors on efficacy and safety
The Philips Sonicare showed significantly better results in the overall biofilm removal to the Oral-B. All 110 participants tested both brushes in this clinical trial.
Investigating the removal of oral biofilms using the new Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro reduces oral biofilms from a thickness of 0.3mm to just a single bacteria. Its innovative approach to flossing removes up to 99.9% of biofilm bacteria from the treated area.*
*in a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary