Dental Professionals

    Highlighted Study

    • Manual toothbrush vs. Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

      Comparing the safety and efficacy of the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum with a manual toothbrush

       

      Philips Sonicare significantly reduces biofilm and gingivitis compared to a manual toothbrush. Oral health improvement shows after just two weeks of use.

       

       

      Manual toothbrush vs. Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum
    • In-depth comparison: Electric vs. manual

      Our large scale meta-analysis involved 1300 subjects. Once again, the various powered toothbrushes continue to show great improvement in biofilm and gingivitis reduction.

      In-depth comparison: Electric vs. manual
    • Biofilm removal for kids

      Comparing the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush with manual kids' toothbrushes

       

      A total of 68 kids between four and seven years old took part in our study. The results were clear; Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush offers superior biofilm removal compared to the Oral-B manual toothbrush.

      Biofilm removal for kids
    • Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum vs. Oral-B Professional Care 5000

      A head-to-head comparison between two leading competitors on efficacy and safety

       

      The Philips Sonicare showed significantly better results in the overall biofilm removal to the Oral-B. All 110 participants tested both brushes in this clinical trial.

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum vs. Oral-B Professional Care 5000
    • Oral biofilm removal

      Investigating the removal of oral biofilms using the new Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro

       

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro reduces oral biofilms from a thickness of 0.3mm to just a single bacteria. Its innovative approach to flossing removes up to 99.9% of biofilm bacteria from the treated area.*

       

      *in a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary

      Oral biofilm removal
