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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD Flat Surface Mount
Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD Flat Surface Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD Flat Surface Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the desk mounting solution available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution ITD Flat Surface Mount
(749.93 KB)
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Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.
Specifications
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Max. load
5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
Mushroom powder coated
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution ITD Flat Surface Mount
PDF
|
749.93 KB
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