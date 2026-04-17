Single-patient, pediatric/adult SpO₂ clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Patient Application
Child; Adult
Recommended patient weight
Greater than 40 kg (>88 lb)
Replaces Product
M1131A
Cable Length
45 cm (17.7'')
Use with non Philips products
No
Use with Philips Equipment
863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
.275 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
Yes
Product category
SpO₂
Product type
Sensor
Application site
Finger
Packaging unit
20 sensors
Adapter cable compatibility
M1943A; M1943AL
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use