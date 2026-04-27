CapnoTrak CO2/O2 Oral Nasal

Product Category
Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Product Type
Sampling Lines
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
30 grams / 1.05 ounces
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
25/bag
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
Yes