Service Providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

IT and Cloud Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.

Analytics Service Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics.

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service

providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Other Third Parties

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

Please note that when you log in through your Facebook social media account via Android, you enable Facebook to collect the following information through the Facebook SDK:

App Events : This covers generic App Events (e.g. App Install, app launch) and other standard logging for product metrics (e.g. SDK loading and SDK performance).

Configuration data : After a user has logged in, the SDK makes periodic background requests to manage the lifetime of the access token automatically.

Error information : The SDK captures error information, including during initialization of the SDK, which may include a user ID of individuals who are logged in to Facebook.

Short-term data: The SDK measures some user activity for purposes of managing fraud and abuse. This data is only retained for a very short period for those not logged in to Facebook.

Facebook may also collect analytics data on your use of the SDK, information about the name of the App you are using, the date when you authorized the login, and any URL associated with your login. You can find out more about how Facebook uses your information by reading Facebook's Data Policy. Please note that the Facebook login functionality is completely optional, we will always allow you to login using your MyPhilips account.

Cross-border Transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here https://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.

How Long Do We Keep Your Data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).