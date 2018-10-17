Philips supports digital transformation of pathology worldwide

On October 16, 2018, Philips signed yet another agreement to deploy its digital pathology solutions for primary diagnostics. Following similar agreements earlier this year, including those with Al Borg Medical Laboratories (Saudi Arabia), Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UK), LabCorp (US), the PAMM foundation (Netherlands), Massachusetts General Hospital (US), and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (US), a new agreement has now been signed with Netherlands-based pathology service network Pathology-DNA.

Pathology-DNA, a collaboration between hospitals in Den Bosch, Nieuwegein and Arnhem, offers expert diagnostic pathology services to clinicians, GPs and other referrers both nationally and internationally. Under the terms of the new framework agreement, Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution will be deployed across all three hospital sites to enhance Pathology-DNA’s processes and service offerings, with the aim of delivering more efficient patient-centered care and reducing operating costs.

Using Philips’ IntelliSite, participating pathologists at Pathology-DNA will be able to view patient tissue images on-screen, not just under a microscope, even if they are located in remote hospitals. This means that the (sub)specialist knowledge of these pathologists can be more easily accessed, enabling collaborative assessment of complex case histories to be realized much more quickly and conveniently in order to enhance the accuracy and timely delivery of informed diagnoses.

Philips will be responsible for the delivery, installation and maintenance of all the ultra-fast scanner hardware and image management software for the digitization of the tissue sample slides, allowing Pathology-DNA to create a virtual network and connect its 28 pathology experts , wherever they are. With the combined hospital sites performing around a million histological analyses each year.

Philips IntelliSite scalable digital pathology platform has gained wide acceptance throughout the world as a breakthrough in bringing the same level of digitization to pathology as that already enjoyed in radiology departments. Under the new name for its digital pathology business – Philips Digital & Computational Pathology – Philips is currently applying artificial intelligence to create diagnostic pathology tools, such as its recently introduced computational pathology software for automated prostate and ovarian tumor detection.

Check out more details at Philips Digital & Computational Pathology