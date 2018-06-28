LabCorp and Philips collaborate on digital pathology to enhance the efficiency of pathology diagnostics

“Digital pathology opens new, innovative ways to help laboratories and hospital systems improve workflows and provide better patient care,” said Marlon Thompson, General Manager of Philips Digital Pathology Solutions. “Together with LabCorp, we can accelerate the digital transformation of pathology and intensify collaboration between laboratories and healthcare professionals.”

“Digital pathology offers the opportunity for improved efficiency and enhanced collaboration between our pathologists and our customers,” said Gary M. Huff, CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics. “We are pleased to be the first major commercial laboratory to implement the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, and we look forward to working closely with Philips to identify the best way to integrate a digital pathology solution into our anatomic pathology workflow.”

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, viewing and management system comprised of an ultra-fast scanner, an image management system and a display. This solution contains advanced software tools to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, reviewing, and sharing of images. By supporting the transition to digital workflows, Philips seeks to help pathology laboratories simplify access to histopathology information and implement more efficient workflows.

“Digital pathology is an emerging technology with the potential to improve the delivery of care for patients,” said Dorothy (Dot) Adcock, M.D., chief medical officer for LabCorp Diagnostics.“ The opportunity to more quickly access tissue images for analysis, to collaborate more readily with specialty pathologists around the globe, and to provide a faster diagnosis can improve patient care in often challenging areas of cancer diagnosis.”

