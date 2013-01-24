Početna stranica
Philips – pritisnite ovdje za povratak na početnu stranicu

Traži pojmove

Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics
whole body mri header

RightFit Service Agreements

Enabling uninterrupted patient care

Contact us

A complete range of innovative services that meet your IT challenges

Philips RightFit Service Agreements go beyond standard service support. Our Value, Protection and Uptime propositions offer a broad range of services to fit your healthcare enterprise's capabilities and meet your unique clinical, operational and financial goals.

 

In a rapidly evolving clinical landscape, our RightFit Service Agreements keep your healthcare IT systems secure and operating at peak performance. In addition, our experts provide support as you grow, helping you tackle new challenges – today and tomorrow.

youtube video image
We work with your teams when you need us to keep your systems running smoothly.

*All offers are package-dependent and may vary per country.

**Varies per market
***Globally, 2017

Proven capabilities

Finding the right fit

Philips RightFit Service Agreements are the basis of a trusted partnership. We start by gaining an in-depth understanding of your healthcare workflow and helping you define the scope of your needs and goals, before recommending the best choice of services for your priorities and technologies.

Providing proven customer support

Our experience is based on remote connections to over 16,000 medical applications across healthcare enterprises in more than 128 countries, all of whom use Philips Remote Services. We are with you every step of the way, providing proven support that you can rely on.

Teaming up to excel

To minimize unplanned downtime, Philips applies proactive and predictive technologies to connected systems with little disruption to patient flow. With over 7000 field service engineers located around the world, Philips service experts are on-hand partner with your in-house staff and help keep your systems operating at peak performance, whenever and wherever you need them.

Empowering your organization

With a broad offering of educational services, our experts can train your in-house staff to acquire the skills and tools they need to solve daily service challenges. All our training modules aim to boost the expertise of your technical and clinical staff, increase system availability and improve efficiency.

Delivering on your investment

Besides delivering professional support, Philips RightFit Service Agreements are designed to work within your budget. This maximizes your return on investment, optimizes workflow and operations, and safeguards against any unexpected high costs arising from system downtime.
Contact us
Resources to support your decision-making
Documents
Download RightFit Services brochure (PDF)
RightFit Specifications (PDF)
RightFit Illustration (PDF)

Why choose RightFit

  • The collaboration with Philips was great, absolutely fantastic! Philips perfectly guided us through the process. What I have learned is that it is key to have the right individuals involved from the start and that you have the right skills present in the steering committee and within the working group itself. I think Philips did an excellent job there."

    Bernard Bonroy

    Head of Radiology, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • The RightFit Service Agreement ensures that installing an upgrade is a business decision rather than a financial decision, which makes it much easier to decide to upgrade the system. Moreover, the fixed costs make the IT service much more manageable."

    John Hayes

    Head of IT, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • The support is excellent and there is no other way to describe it. We have a dedicated RightFit Service Agreement with Philips through which we have experienced no significant downtime so far. It is really good to have the name and face that is your go-to person, which I think is essential in keeping things going."

    Bernard Bonroy

    Head of Radiology, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • With the help of Philips Service support, we moved from a manual software rollout that took approximately half an hour -  and therefore caused patient (care) downtime- to an automatic rollout, reducing the downtime (per workstation) to five minutes. These means we can resume patient care faster."

    Jordy Ruedisueli

    IT Specialist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands

    Youtube video thumbnail one
    Youtube video thumbnail two

    The right partner for your ongoing journey

    A RightFit Service Agreement provides support as you grow and helps you tackle new challenges as they arise. Our service agreements provide the basis for an ongoing, dynamic and agile partnership that leaves you free to focus on what's important – patient care.

     

    Are you ready to experience high-performance healthcare informatics for yourself? Discover how RightFit Service Agreements can help your enterprise harness the full potential of it's healthcare IT.

    Contact us
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Što to znači?
    Tvrtka Philips cijeni i poštuje privatnost svojih klijenata. Dopuštenja možete povući bilo kada. Dodatne informacije potražite u dokumentu Pravila o zaštiti privatnosti tvrtke Philips.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand