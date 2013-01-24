Vascular suite 

* Results obtained during user tests performed in 2017/2018 by Philips Healthcare and Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 17 physicians from Europe and the USA, who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment.

**SmartCT is 510 (k) pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A. This material can not be distributed in the United States.

Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

Hybrid atherectomy refers to the Phoenix family of products. 2.4 mm deflecting catheter is the only device with directional cutting ability.

In 18 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.

Van Strijen MJ, Grünhagen T, Mauti M, Zähringer M, Gaines PA, Robinson GJ, Railton NJ, van Overhagen H, Habraken J, van Leersum M. Evaluation of a noise reduction imaging technology in iliac digital subtraction angiography: noninferior clinical image quality with lower patient and scatter dose. J Vasc Interv Radiol. 2015 May;26(5):642-50.e1. The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task. Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective randomized study on 48 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were randomly acquired on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (side-by-side, equal or superior than the other, blinded review by 5 independent radiologists).

Tacher V, et al (2013). Image Guidance for Endovascular Repair of Complex Aortic Aneurysms: Comparison of Twodimensional and Three-dimensional Angiography and Image Fusion, J Vasc Interv Radiol, 24(11), 1698-1706. Doi: 10.1016/j.jvir.2013.07.016.

Sailer AM, et al (2014). CTA with fluoroscopy image fusion guidance in endovascular complex aortic aneurysm repair, Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2014 Apr;47(4):349-56. Doi: 10.1016/j.ejvs.2013.12.022.

Hybrid atherectomy refers to the Phoenix family of products. 2.4 mm deflecting catheter is the only device with directional cutting ability.

S. Jens, Henk A. Marquering , Mark J. W. Koelemay, Jim A. Reekers. Perfusion Angiography of the Foot in Patients with Critical Limb Ischemia: Description of the Technique.