Setting the stage for healthy futures

Healthcare experts like you who are in contact with new mothers are uniquely positioned to assist women in making informed decisions regarding the breastfeeding of their baby1. Philips supports you in that effort. We are committed to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) goals, which aim to ensure optimal growth, development, and health of babies, by initiating breastfeeding within one hour of birth and continuing for at least 6 months2.

 

Upon your advice, new parents will have access to products that have been developed through extensive research, clinical trials, and by listening to new moms and professionals. In addition Philips provides training and parental support tools for ongoing education. Whether breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or combining the two, Philips Avent is here to help give every baby a strong start and set the stage for a healthy future.

A broad, deep portfolio

Breastfeeding
 

The benefits of breastmilk have been proven critical for healthy development of newborn babies. The ability to express breastmilk can be invaluable in supporting and prolonging a mother’s ability to breastfeed. Our clinically tested products are created with in-depth knowledge of breastfeeding and milk expression.

Bottle feeding
 

Bottle design may have a positive effect on infant behavior and maternal satisfaction, both of which are likely to be of importance to parents. Our clinically tested bottles provide infants with an intuitive feeding experience that is as close to breastfeeding as possible.

Infant Soothing
 

Each Philips Avent pacifier/soother has been specially designed to ensure the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth, and gums. They are made from durable hospital grade silicone.

Philips Avent First Flow 0 Month Teat and 2 oz./60 ml Bottle
 

Designed specifically for very young babies or newborns, the First Flow 0 Month Teat and 2 oz./60 ml bottle is perfect for mothers who need to combine breastfeeding and feeding breast milk.

The Health Professionals guide to helping mothers breastfeed longer
 

Breast milk provides optimal nutrition and immune-protection for a newborn baby. Our priority is to support you in helping mothers breastfeed longer. With this in mind, we have created this guide, packed full of information and useful resources to help support the fantastic work you do.

Mother & Child Care
 

Philips Avent products are part of our broad portfolio of Mother & Child Care products that include, fetal monitoring, jaundice management, and infant positioning.

