LumiGuide is a combined equipment and disposables solution for full-shape visualization of guidewires* (and also compatible catheters) inside the body. In real-time 3D, with distinctive colors – and without the need for X-ray. LumiGuide, which is powered by Philips Fiber Optic RealShape technology, works exclusively with compatible Philips interventional X-ray systems like the Azurion. It is designed to integrate seamlessly into various Azurion models, in both the operating- and control room, to add an extra dimension to your visualization and imaging capabilities.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Croatia
Call: +385 1 3033 722
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Croatia
Call: +385 1 3033 722
|Diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Tip shape
|
|Inner diameter
|
|Length
|
|Dimensions
|
|Diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Inner diameter
|
|Length
|
|Diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Tip shape
|
|Inner diameter
|
|Length
|
|Dimensions
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Ove internet stranice namijenjene su isključivo osoblju koje se koristi medicinskim proizvodima u obavljanju svoje djelatnosti, uključujući zdravstvene radnike, osoblje koje postupa u ime zdravstvenih institucija i/ili osoblje koje se profesionalno bavi trgovinom medicinskim proizvodima.
Spadate li u kategoriju osoba koje udovoljavaju gornjim kriterijima?