View the video to learn more about Philips Visibility Solutions for clinical mobility: CareEvent, Mobile Caregiver and PIIC iX
Delivering timely information to care teams, wherever they are, is a critical factor in providing responsive, high-quality care. Philips IntelliVue Mobile Caregiver offers mobile access to patient monitoring information from virtually anywhere.
Connect clinicians on the go and enhance productivity
Philips or 3ʳᵈ party solution for flexibility
Historical patient monitoring data for a comprehensive picture
Configurable patient views based on hospital protocol
Non-diagnostic mobile app for reviewing patient data
