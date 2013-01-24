The AngioSculptX Drug-Coated PTCA Scoring Balloon Catheter is built on the trusted AngioSculpt scoring balloon platform and is designed for lumen gain through controlled dissection with enhanced drug delivery. This unique mechanism of action aims at providing improved acute and long term outcomes while leaving nothing behind. The AngioSculptX catheter is the only device you need for both plaque scoring and drug delivery in challenging coronary cases such as ISR.