Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
Connect the monitor to a large display solution with optional IntelliVue XDS software. This high-resolution bedside display allows you to see vital patient information at a distance. An XDS remote-control lets you work comfortably.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
Aids clinicians in early recognition of subtle signs of patient deterioration. The Early Warning Score is designed to facilitate fast intervention to enhance patient care.
Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for additional vital signs parameters and continuous monitoring with flexibility for supporting high acuity patients.
ST Map to recognize changes
This feature collects ST values and trends derived from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes into an integrated mind's eye view. It can help clinicians recognize ST changes and their location in the heart more easily.
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
Simplifies sepsis care by continually checking monitoring data against care protocol criteria to help provide information when it matters most. Whenever criteria for sepsis are met, ProtocolWatch prompts clinicians for the tests, observations, or interventions indicated by the protocol. ProtocolWatch also produces a log that can be printed for documentation and quality improvement.
