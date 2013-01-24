Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
|Memory
|
|Hard Disk
|
|CD-ROM Drive
|
|LAN for in-hospital networking capabilities
|
|External Connectivity
|
|Keyboard
|
|Mouse
|
|Windows 7 Professional (recommended)/Enterprise
|
|Ultimate 32-bit and 64-bit with Service Pack 1
|
|Windows 8.1 Professional 23-bit and 64-bit
|
|Windows 10 Professional 23-bit and 64-bit
|
|All in-one computer or customer-provided PC display
|
|Accepts 19 in to 24 in screen
|
|Full HD resolution 1920 x 1080
|
|Customer-supplied display – preferably 24 in capable 1920 x 1080 resolution
|
|Trackmaster TMX425/428 series treadmill
|
|Cardiac Science TM55 treadmill
|
|GE T2100 treadmill
|
|H/P/Cosmos treadmill
|
|Ergoline Ergoselect ergometers
|
|Lode Corival ergometers
|
|Lode and Ergoline integrated NIBP
|
|SunTech Tango+ and Tango M2 NIBP/SpO2 device
|
|USB laser printer
|
|Stores software options
|
|ECG wireless receiver
|
|USB connection to PC
|
|Two analog and one TTL output for stress echo and NIBP sync
|
|2.4 GHz (802.15.4 ISM band)
|
|Signal acquisition rate of 8,000 samples per second
|
|Single AA alkaline battery lasts up to 900 minutes
|
|(30 min/test x 6 tests/day x 5 days)
|
|Configurable power-save feature after 3 to 15 minutes inactivity
|
|On-device display of
|
|10-lead wire, single connector lead set
|
|AAMI and IEC color coding
|
|Snap or grabber connectors
|
|Normal and extended lengths 1050 mm/1450 mm (41 in/57 in)
|
|ST80i thermal printer (optional)
|
|Customer-supplied USB laser printer and network printer
|
|Overall dimension
|
|Overall weight
|
|Overall load capacity for trolley top
|
|Normal and extended lengths
|
|Isolation transformer input voltage per local requirements, included with trolley
|
|120 V or 230 V
|
|Output power ratings of 600 VA
|
|Maximum four output receptacles
|
|HL7 admit, discharge, and transfer (ADT) demographics input3
|
|HL7 orders input3
|
|DICOM modality worklist (DWML) input3
|
|Native DICOM MWL
|
|Native DICOM report output
|
|HL7 ePDF output3
|
|Stress enterprise solution
|
|Resting ECG workflow
|
|IntelliBridge Enterprise
|
|IntelliSpace ECG and TraceMaster Vue (standard)
|
|Remote review station
|
|AC mains
|
|High pass
|
|Low pass
|
|ECG data stored unfiltered
|
|115 V:
|
|220 V:
|
|Length:
|
|Width:
|
|Maximum weight capacity:
|
|Part #: 989803196121
|
|Part #: 989803195861
|
|Part #: 989803197451
|
|Part #: 989803197221
|
|Part #: 989803180801
|
|Part #: 989803180811
|
|Part #: 989803180121
|
|Part #: 989803180141
|
|Part #: 989803180131
|
|Part #: 989803180151
|
|Part #: 989803180161
|
|Part #: 989803180181
|
|Part #: 989803180171
|
|Part #: 989803180191
|
|Part #: 40420A
|
|Part #: 40493E
|
|Part #: M2202
|
|Part #: M4606A
|
|Part #: M1708A
|
|Part #: M1710A
|
|Part #: M2481A
|
|Part #: M2483A
|
|Part #: M2485A
|
|Part #: M2486A
|