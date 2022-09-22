Enhancing the imaging experience for pediatric patients can help reduce the need for sedation.1 Putting children at ease by using preparation and active relaxation techniques support a positive patient outcome. Reduced anxiety and stress can lead to better compliance, smoother workflows, and faster patient throughput. Most importantly, it aims to empower children with a positive healthcare experience.

Philips Ambient Experience solutions have been designed with the pediatric imaging patient journey in mind.



A cohesive use of lighting, visual themes, and music provides positive distraction from intimidating medical devices. This helps the child hold still longer and encourages a reduction in the use of general anesthesia (they may be scanned while awake). It also may lower the risk of healthcare-induced trauma by providing a positive experience to both the child and parents/caregivers – as research has shown in pediatric MR imaging settings.2