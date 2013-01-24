Intro block image

Is this way of doing business right for you?


Answer 3 quick questions and get immediate feedback about whether Enterprise Monitoring as a Service could address your current challenges.
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 1
Question one image

Are unplanned expenses forcing you to postpone investing in monitoring system updates, education and improvements?

Yes
Maybe
No
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 2
Question two image

How valuable is OPEX spending over CAPEX as a feature in a service-based models?

A little
Somewhat
Not valuable
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 2
Question two image

How valuable is OPEX spending over CAPEX as a feature in a service-based models?

A little
Somewhat
Not valuable
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 2
Question two image

How valuable is OPEX spending over CAPEX as a feature in a service-based models?

A little
Somewhat
Not valuable
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 3
Question three image

Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

Yes
Maybe
No
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 3
Question three image

Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

Yes
Maybe
No
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 3
Question three image

Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

Yes
Maybe
No
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 3
Question three image

Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

Yes
Maybe
No
See if EMaaS is a fit
Step 3
Question three image

Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?

Yes
Maybe
No

Based on your answers, your hospital:
Could strongly benefit from EMaaS


Congratulations! Based on your answers, it looks like EMaaS may be the ideal solution for your patient monitoring needs. Let us connect you with a team member to start the conversation about how EMaaS can be tailored to you. 
Contact us

Based on your answers, your hospital:
Might benefit from EMaaS


Your answers indicate that Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) could benefit your hospital. Get in touch for a customized analysis that will give you details about a possible fit, or to learn about another option that might suit your needs.
Contact us

Based on your answers, your hospital:
Would benefit from a different solution right now


You’re not alone. In our survey of healthcare leaders, 30% stated that this model wasn’t feasible for them right now, even though nearly all of them said it was the way to go. We’re happy to talk about your options in the short- and longer-term. 
Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand