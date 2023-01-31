Philips next-generation platform is designed to keep clinicians connected to patient data – no matter where they or their patients are in the hospital. With a modernized interface that prioritizes clarity and designed to reduce cognitive load, it delivers a clean, intuitive layout. Mobile access through the Philips Care Assist app extends monitoring capabilities beyond the bedside, bringing waveforms, alarms and patient data directly to clinicians’ hands. Alarms arrive with clinical context, supporting timely, informed responses to help drive care decisions. Philips research-based alarm sounds – available at the bedside, central station and on mobile devices – also promote a quieter care environment. To further streamline documentation and collaboration, wavestrips can be reviewed and exported across multiple touchpoints (central, web or Care Assist app). This flexibility helps ensure that critical information is always within reach. PIC iX also offers a future-ready foundation for enterprise-scale monitoring. With expanded capacity, the system enables standardization across clinical units and facilities, potentially reducing infrastructure needs by minimizing the number of storage servers required. This not only simplifies deployment but also makes it easier to scale as care environments grow. The Enterprise Link deployment model is designed for continuity, supporting availability through built-in redundancy and failover. Updates can be performed with minimal downtime, preserving access to crucial monitoring data. Security is foundational to the platform. End-to-end encryption safeguards information across various points of access. Combined with robust roles and permissions, PIC iX gives health systems control over who can view and interact with sensitive patient data, supporting strong, scalable security at multiple levels. Finally, the PerformanceBridge Focal Point capability streamlines software delivery and offers the option for Philips to manage upgrades, helping IT teams stay current with less effort and lower operational burden.